ROLLS ROYCE WRAITH

Registered February 2015 / 64 Plate

Finished in Bespoke Two Tone Brown / Silver

Créme Light with Dark Spice Hide Interior

Burr Walnut Veneer

7,850 Miles

Driver Assistance 3

Wraith Package

Comfort Entry System

Convenience Door Pocket Lights

RR Monogram to Headrests

Fixed Glass Roof

Rear View Camera with Top View

DAB Tuner

Rolls Royce Bespoke Audio

USB and Bluetooth Media Interface

Leather Headlining

Lounge Seating

21" Seven Spoke Polished Wheels

Chromed Visible Exhausts

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Heated Seats

Vehicle Tracking System

£169,950

SALES@SUPERVETTURA.COM

T. +44(0)1344 620072

M. +44(0)7541 888310

