8,900 miles!!!PREVIOUSLY SOLD BY US, ONLY 2 OWNERS. ROLLS-ROYCE WRAITH, SPECIAL ORDER GUNMETAL METALLIC WITH SEASHELL, BLACK STAINED ASH VENEER, 21" 7 SPOKE POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, RR BESPOKE AUDIO, FIXED GLASS SUN ROOF, NIGHT VISION, COMFORT ACCESS, CAMERA SYSTEM, CONTRAST RR LOGO TO HEADRESTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, WHEEL CHOICE, BIG SPEC, LIST PRICE OF £272,000! wheel choice !! SERVICED SEPTEMER 2017.WARRANTY JULY 2018 Wraith is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history, 6.6 litre, twin turbo-charged V12 engine. Delivering 624 bhp with 800 Nm of torque, it powers from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds with electronically controlled air suspension.