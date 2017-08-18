Rolls Royce - Silver Wraith - 1958

car description

Rolls Royce Silver Wraith – Coachbuilt by HooperYear of production: 1958Chassis number: FLW30Registration: United StatesColour: Black on Green with a beautiful beige interior.Odometer reading: 34,129 Condition of the engine & technique: The engine is good, but because it has stood still for a long time the mechanics may require some work.Condition body/paintwork: Beautiful hard carThe Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith was a car that was purchased by the "happy few" on Earth: Monarchs, diplomats, actors and industrials. This is a very rare version with double headlights, as double headlights only became prevalent in later models. The well-to-do owner ordered the double headlights to be installed to compensate for the lack of public street lighting. The car was used in a dry desert-like environment. This also explains the unusual sundym glass (a first for that time), the extra large wheels and fabric interior.This car comes from the collection of the First National Rolls-Royce and Bentley Museum and can be viewed in Arnhem, the Netherlands.