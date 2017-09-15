loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ROLLS-ROYCE SILVER SPIRIT V8 Auto

Compare this car
£9,999
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 1982 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: SILVER SPIRIT Trim: V8 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101000 Engine Size: 6750 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Service History, V5 Registration Document, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Air Conditioning,A LOVELY CAR WITH VERY NICE SERVICE HISTORY LAMBS WOOL OVER RUGS 6TH JULY 2017 MOT PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED DRIVES VERY WELL ALL THE KEYS A FRACTION OF THE NEW PRICE £9999 WITH A BRAND NEW CREAM EVERFLEX ROOF IT LOOKS STUNNING

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Silver Spirit
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    101000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6750
  • Engine Model
    6750
Email Dealer >>

Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed