ROLLS-ROYCE SILVER SPIRIT V8 Auto

Type: Used Year: 1982 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: SILVER SPIRIT Trim: V8 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101000 Engine Size: 6750 Ext Color: Green
Service History, V5 Registration Document, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Air Conditioning,A LOVELY CAR WITH VERY NICE SERVICE HISTORY LAMBS WOOL OVER RUGS 6TH JULY 2017 MOT PRIVATE PLATE INCLUDED DRIVES VERY WELL ALL THE KEYS A FRACTION OF THE NEW PRICE £9999 WITH A BRAND NEW CREAM EVERFLEX ROOF IT LOOKS STUNNING
Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
