Rolls-Royce > Silver Spirit

car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, UK Specification, UK Supplied, Due In Soon, Radio Cassette, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Steering, ABS, Child Locks, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Full service history A Most attractive Silver Spirit finished in Larkspur Blue Metallic with butter soft Parchment Leather piped Surf Blue.Genuine 47,400 miles only with Service History and Expired MOT's to substantiate mileage.Lovely burr walnut. Avon White Wall tyres. Quarter Badges.Leather Dash and Knee Roll. Hide headlining.All Handbooks, Service packs,tools.Original Blaupunkt Radio/ Casette with Multi Cd.These ABS/ injection models are most sought after as they have tge extra power without the problems sometimes associated with Active Ride models.This should prove to be a good introduction to RR motoring.Extended Warranty and overseas Delivery at extra cost.