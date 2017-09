ROLLS ROYCE SILVER SPIRIT II 1990

car description

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL CAR IN LOVELY ORIGINAL CONDITION, AND WITH AN EXCELLENT MAIN AGENT AND SPECIALIST HISTORY. IT WAS LAST SERVICED BY THE MAIN AGENT AROUND 600 MILES AGO. IT IS FINISHED IN TUDOR RED WITH TWIN FINE WHITE LINES AND MAGNOLIA LEATHER HEATED ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS PIPED IN ST JAMES RED, ST JAMES RED CARPETS PIPED IN MAGNOLIA AND ST JAMES RED ROLLS ROYCE OVER CARPETS. IT HAS AIR CONDITIONING. ALLOY WHEELS. WITH COLOUR CODED CENTRE CAPS WITH TWIN FINE WHITE LINES AND CHROME BEAUTY RINGS. ABS BRAKES. ALARM. ACTIVE RIDE CRUISE CONTROL. QUALITY STEREO AND ELECTRIC PACK. IT HAS COVERED 92000 MILES AND HAS HAD ONE OWNER FOR 18 YEARS. IT HAS AN M.O.T UNTIL AUGUST 2018 WITH NO ADVISORIES, AND THERE IS NO MENTION OF CORROSION ON THE M.O.T HISTORY LIKE MANY OF THESE OF THIS AGE HAVE. IT TURNS EVERY JOURNEY INTO AN OCCASION. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ON THIS ONE PLEASE.