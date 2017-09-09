Rolls Royce - Silver Shadow Coupé Mulliner Park Ward - 1967 / Complete restoration & SWAP V8 LS3 6.2L 430HP.

car description

Rolls Royce Silver Shadow coupé body by Mulliner Park Ward.Rolls-Royce series number CRH2990, Mulliner Park Ward body number 0004.(A bit of history: Number 0001 was delivered to Steve McQueen and can be seen in movie The Thomas Crown Affair.)This Rolls-Royce was completely restored by a certified Rolls-Royce & Bentley garage in 2014 for a total investment of more than 115.000 Euros (invoices are available).4.480 miles have been driven since the replacement of the engine, the vehicle is in near mint condition and drives any distance at full speed.The original documents of delivery dating November 11, 1967.French classic cars registration.Spotless MOT.Approved homologation for the swap with all documents from Rolls/Bentley, the installation was done by a certified garage.New 6.2 litre V8 engine, 430 hp (under worldwide warranty until 2019) (the same engine as that of Corvettes from 2008-2013).New 6-speed automatic transmission. New brakes circuit and brakes. All devices and electricity are new. New hydro-pneumatic suspension (including circuit and spheres)New electrical circuit. New bodywork, chrome is in excellent condition. The wood, paint work and leather are in excellent condition.