car description

Climate Control, Satellite Navigation, Parking Sensors, Sunroof Boss Motor Company are delighted to be able to present this extremely rare Rolls Royce Silver Seraph 'Last of Line'. A car of great significance in the history of Rolls Royce, as it marks the end of Rolls Royce production in their Crewe factory. Furthermore, the Silver Seraph was the first all new Rolls Royce to be developed since the launch of the Silver Shadow 30 years earlier. Of a production of 170 'Last of Line' cars produced, approximately only 46 right hand drive cars were created, of which our vehicle is one. Definitive 'Last of Lane' Specification over and above the standard Silver Seraph are as follows:Burr Rosewood cappings with Spirit of Ecstasy motifs embedded in the veneer, extended to door fillets, leather steering wheel with Rosewood inlays, occasional leather scatter cushions to rear with embroidered ''RR'' logos, electric tilt and slide sunroof, chromed alloy wheels, chromed door mirror caps, RR badging with integrated Union Jack to lower front wings, Red badging to grille, quarter badges and boot, Spirit of Ecstacy emblem to centre caps and umbrellas to the rear.In our opinion, this is a unique opportunity to acquire the rarest Silver Seraph and a piece of Rolls Royce Motor Cars History. This 1 Family Owned example is finished in Silver Pearl with Full Black Hide Throughout. Having covered only 34,000 miles from new. The car will come complete with a new Jack Barclay Bentley London Service and a new 'no advisory' MOT. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY