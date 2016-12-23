Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud MK2

car description

BACK ON SALE !! LAST OWNER WAS FELIX DENNIS!!FACTORY CONVERTIBLE NOT A CONVERTED CAR!! ROLLS ROYCE CLOUD DROP HEAD 2 CONVERTIBLE, 1962, LHD CHASSIS LSAE 281, MULLINER BODY, POWER SOFT TOP, AIR CON, PAS, DRINKS CABINET, NICE HISTORY, NICELY RESTORED IN 1997, RECENT EXPENDITURE AND SERVICE, LAST OWNER FELIX DENNIS SINCE 1998, READY TO DRIVE AWAY. MOT November 2017. A range of finance options are available for this motorcar.