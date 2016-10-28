Rolls-Royce Phantom S2

loading Loading please wait....
PHANTHOM SERIES 2.GIANT SPEC. PLATINUM SILVER . SEASHELL CREAM LEATHER PIPED BLACK WITH RR CRESTS, LOUNGE SEATING.COOL BOX. STARLIGHT HEADLINING, DYNAMIC PACKAGE. CAMERA STYSTEM TV .21" PART PAINTED ALLOYS.REAR PRIVACY.VISIBLE EXHAUSTS.SUNROOF. RR FSH. 17/11/17 last service. A range of finance options are available for this motorcar. Please contact us for further details. **VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** Video channel WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/1MARLOWCARS Follow us WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.TWITTER.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.FLICKR.COM/PHOTOS/MARLOWCARS Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of the above information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Marlow Cars limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle. These figures relate to a typical example of this model when new. They will vary according to the age, condition, fitted equipment and mileage of the vehicle. Bluetooth phone compatibility will vary from vehicle model year, make and model - Marlow cars does not warrant or Guarantee phone compatibility- Manufacturers bluetooth phone system or aftermarket. TV Tuners are not

  • Ad ID
    403338
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Phantom
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    32500 mi
£169,999

Marlow, RG10 9XT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

