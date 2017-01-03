car description

Agusta Automotive are very pleased to offer this truly one off example of a Rolls Royce Phantom. Metallic Diamond black with full black leather interior and piano gloss black trim. Full Rolls Royce Service history from new, 21" Gloss black alloy wheels, Double glazed Privacy glass, I- Drive Sat Nav, Telephone, Glass sunroof, Electric coach soft close doors with pop out Rolls Royce umbrellas, Electric boot lid, Lambs wool rugs, Push button start, Rear veneered Picnic tables and vanity mirrors, Digital TV, Front and rear heated seats, Electric memory seats front, Xenon headlights, Parking sensors, Interior lighting package, Retractable statue of ecstasy, Universal garage door opener. This beautiful Phantom is in superb condition throughout and is the very best luxury vehicle on the market today. ;;More pictures to follow