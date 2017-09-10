21' Forged Full Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels
Dynamic Package
Theatre Lounge Seats
Sliding Sunroof
Navigation System
Camera Package With Top View
USB & Smart Phone Interface
TV Function
Rear Theatre Configuration
RR Monogram Stitched Into Headrests
Visible Exhausts
Parking Air Conditioning
Universal Garage Door Opener
Piano Black Trim
Black Carpets & Mats
Black Leather Headlining
Bespoke Interior
Black Bespoke Top Stitching
Automatic Boot Lid Actuation
Six DVD Changer
Voice Control
DAB Radio
Stunning
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History
rolls-royce phantom black alloy-wheels air-con black-leather dvd fsh sat-nav sunroof television 2013 leather black-interior rolls royce rwd luxury 4-seater 2wd dark-interior
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
