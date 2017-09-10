loading Loading please wait....
ROLLS-ROYCE Phantom

£189,950
21' Forged Full Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels
Dynamic Package
Theatre Lounge Seats
Sliding Sunroof
Navigation System
Camera Package With Top View
USB & Smart Phone Interface
TV Function
Rear Theatre Configuration
RR Monogram Stitched Into Headrests
Visible Exhausts
Parking Air Conditioning
Universal Garage Door Opener
Piano Black Trim
Black Carpets & Mats
Black Leather Headlining
Bespoke Interior
Black Bespoke Top Stitching
Automatic Boot Lid Actuation
Six DVD Changer
Voice Control
DAB Radio
Stunning
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Phantom
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    9000 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

