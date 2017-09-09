Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe Black

car description

ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM COUPE - SERIES II

Finished in Diamond Black Metallic with Mandarin Painted Coachline

Black Hide Interior with Mandarin Piping and Stitching

7,500 Miles Recorded

Registered 2014 / 14 Plate

Believed to be one of less than ten right hand drive cars produced

Bespoke Interior Trim

Starlight Headlining

21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels

Front and Rear Heated Seats

Polished Grill Surround

Piano Black Veneer

Veneered Front Cupholder Lid

Lambswool Floor Mats

White Instrument Dials

Silver Bezel Clock

Active Cruise Control

Bluetooth Telephone System

Rear View Camera

Front and Rear Park Assist

Satellite Navigation

Premium Audio with 15 Speakers

TV Tuner

Adaptive LED Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Doors with Soft Close Function

Brushed Steel Waist Rail

Air Conditioned Glove Box

Fitted Umbrellas

Fully Carpeted Luggage Compartment

Seat, Mirror and Steering Wheel Memory

Tyre Pressure Warning

£279,950

