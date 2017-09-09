Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe Black

loading Loading please wait....
ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM COUPE - SERIES II
Finished in Diamond Black Metallic with Mandarin Painted Coachline
Black Hide Interior with Mandarin Piping and Stitching
7,500 Miles Recorded
Registered 2014 / 14 Plate
Believed to be one of less than ten right hand drive cars produced
Bespoke Interior Trim
Starlight Headlining
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels
Front and Rear Heated Seats
Polished Grill Surround
Piano Black Veneer
Veneered Front Cupholder Lid
Lambswool Floor Mats
White Instrument Dials
Silver Bezel Clock
Active Cruise Control
Bluetooth Telephone System
Rear View Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Satellite Navigation
Premium Audio with 15 Speakers
TV Tuner
Adaptive LED Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Doors with Soft Close Function
Brushed Steel Waist Rail
Air Conditioned Glove Box
Fitted Umbrellas
Fully Carpeted Luggage Compartment
Seat, Mirror and Steering Wheel Memory
Tyre Pressure Warning
£279,950
Submitting Form...
The server encountered an error.
Form received.
Submit
FURTHER INFORMATION
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE COMPLETE THE ABOVE FORM. ALTERNATIVELY, EMAIL OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM USING THE DETAILS BELOW:
SALES@SUPERVETTURA.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Phantom
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
Email Dealer >>

Virginia Water, Surrey
United Kingdom

