ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: PHANTOM Trim: Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31435 Engine Size: Ext Color: Dark Tungsten Pearl

FACTORY OPTIONS: 21inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Concealed Umbrellas to Front Doors, Dab Radio, Electrically Retracting Spirit of Ecstacy, Extended Black Piano Wood, Grand Black Lacquer Wood, Integrated Camera System, Integrated Multipurpose Remote Control, Luxury Carpet Mats, Mobile Phone Preparation, Piano Black Veneer, Powered Bootlid, Puddle & Footwell Lamps , RR Logo Stitched To All Four Headrests - Dark Grey, Satellite Navigation, Self- Righting Wheel Centres, Soft Closing Doors and Bootlid, Starlight Headlining, Steering Wheel in Piano Black and Alcantara with Contrast Stitching, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, TV Tuner, Universal Garage Door Opener, Visible Exhausts, Voice Processing System, White Wall Tyres, Xenon Front Lighting including LED Signature Lights

  • Ad ID
    401600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Phantom
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31435 mi
  • Doors
    2
£139,995

Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

