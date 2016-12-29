loading Loading please wait....
Rolls Royce Mulliner Park Ward 2 Door Coupe

POA
Vehicle Description In stock now is this gorgeous Rolls Royce Mulliner Park Ward 2 Door Coupe in Regal Red with beige leather. First registered in June 1969 the car has had just 5 owners since and has covered just 22000 miles.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223864
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Mulliner
  • Year
    1969
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

