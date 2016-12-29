Vehicle Description In stock now is this gorgeous Rolls Royce Mulliner Park Ward 2 Door Coupe in Regal Red with beige leather. First registered in June 1969 the car has had just 5 owners since and has covered just 22000 miles.
malton rolls-royce mulliner park ward 2-door coupe red leather 1969 rolls royce rwd luxury 4-seater 2wd
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
