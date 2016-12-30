Rolls-Royce > Ghost

Variant name:Saloon ,Variant: 4dr Auto
Rolls-Royce Edinburgh present this 2010 Ghost with a huge spec listing and comes with 24 months RR warranty and servicing included. The spec includes Comfort entry system, Rear view camera with top view, Panorama sunroof, Individual Seats, Convenience door pocket lights, Adaptive headlights, High-beam assistance, High-beam assistance, Side view camera, Television tuner, Head-Up Display, Voice control, DAB tuner, Six-DVD changer, Rear Theatre Configuration, USB & smart phone interface, Extend Connect Music Player, Picnic tables, Lambswool footmats, 20" Alloy Wheels, Chromed visible exhausts, Extended leather, Contrast Stitching - Black, RR inlays to door cappings, Stainless steel pinstripes, Additional Leather - Black, Dark Wenge Trim, Treadplates - "Rolls-Royce." Contact our team for an HD video of this vehicle. TAILORED FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE
Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ,
United Kingdom
