ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST 6.6 V12 Series 2 564 BHP Auto

Metallic Black with Satin Silver Grill & Bonnet, Linen natural Grain leather, very high level of equipment with Rear Theatre Media screens, full glass panoramic OpenSky roof, Rolls Royce camera system with Surround view cameras plus rear view camera with integrated top view, embroided headrests, adaptive LED headlights, Sat Nav with Media USB & Bluetooth, TeleServices, spirit of Ecstacy, headrest cushion, Lambs wool floor mats, 20 inch alloys, Burr Walnut veneer, umbrellars, rear tables, rear controls, electric front & rear seats with memory, power tailgate, privacy glass, keyless system plus Rolls Royce Service Inclusive plan. Stunning vehicle covered only 7,500 miles from new, just Rolls Royce serviced before. This vehicle would cost approximately £280,000 new today CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Seating Capacity - Five Seats