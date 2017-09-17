loading Loading please wait....
ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST 6.6 V12 Series 2 564 BHP Auto

£158,750
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: GHOST Trim: 6.6 V12 Series 2 564 BHP Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 6592 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Metallic Black with Satin Silver Grill & Bonnet, Linen natural Grain leather, very high level of equipment with Rear Theatre Media screens, full glass panoramic OpenSky roof, Rolls Royce camera system with Surround view cameras plus rear view camera with integrated top view, embroided headrests, adaptive LED headlights, Sat Nav with Media USB & Bluetooth, TeleServices, spirit of Ecstacy, headrest cushion, Lambs wool floor mats, 20 inch alloys, Burr Walnut veneer, umbrellars, rear tables, rear controls, electric front & rear seats with memory, power tailgate, privacy glass, keyless system plus Rolls Royce Service Inclusive plan. Stunning vehicle covered only 7,500 miles from new, just Rolls Royce serviced before. This vehicle would cost approximately £280,000 new today CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Seating Capacity - Five Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329968
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Ghost
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6592
  • Engine Model
    6592
Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

