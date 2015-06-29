loading Loading please wait....
ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: GHOST Trim: 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10878 Engine Size: 6600 Ext Color: Diamond Black

Lambswool Rugs In Footwell,20'' Alloy Wheels,Driver`s Assistance System Pack - One - Ghost,Rear Theatre Configuration With 6 Disc Multi Media Change,TV Tuner,CD/DVD Player,Camera System,Chrome Exhaust Finish,Panorama Electric Sunroof,Extened Leather & Door Pocket Lighting,Individual Rear Seats,Massage Function For Front & Rear Seats,Ventilated Front & Rear Seats,Picnic Tables,Comfort Access System,Adaptive Headlights

  • Ad ID
    413398
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Ghost
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10878 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6600
  • Engine Model
    6600
£129,000

Graypaul Ferrari Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72NR, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

