ROLLS-ROYCE GHOST 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: GHOST Trim: 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10878 Engine Size: 6600 Ext Color: Diamond Black
Lambswool Rugs In Footwell,20'' Alloy Wheels,Driver`s Assistance System Pack - One - Ghost,Rear Theatre Configuration With 6 Disc Multi Media Change,TV Tuner,CD/DVD Player,Camera System,Chrome Exhaust Finish,Panorama Electric Sunroof,Extened Leather & Door Pocket Lighting,Individual Rear Seats,Massage Function For Front & Rear Seats,Ventilated Front & Rear Seats,Picnic Tables,Comfort Access System,Adaptive Headlights
Graypaul Ferrari Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72NR, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Jul 28, 2017