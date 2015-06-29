2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost Sedan

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 2011 Rolls Royce Ghost in Diamond Black with Silver Satin Bonnet and Crème Light and Black interior. 20,269 miles with clean Carfax. Highly optioned with: Driver Assistance 1 Front and Rear Camera System Comfort Entry System Panorama Sunroof Adaptive Headlamps Picnic Tables Siler Satin Bonnet Finish 20'' Chrome Alloys Extended Leather and Door Pocket Chromed Visible Exhausts Piano Black RR on Headrests In all over $40k in factory options (see window sticker below). Superb body and paint. Slight curbing on rims. Fantastic pet and smoke free interior. Superb mechanically and just serviced. Comes with its umbrellas, handbook, two keys and original window sticker. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.