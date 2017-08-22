20" Alloys, Silver Satin Bonnet, Driving Assistance Package 1, Rear Theatre Configuration, Panoramic Sunroof, Camera System Including Side & Rear, Extended Leather Pack With Black Contrast Stitching, Black Ash Wood Trim, Stainless Steel Pinstripes, Picnic Tables, Comfort Entry System, Adaptive Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Chromed Visible Exhausts, TV Tuner, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Voice Control, Heads Up Display, Bluetooth With E-Call, Six-DVD Changer, High-Beam Assistance, Convenience Door Pocket Lights, USB & Smart Phone Interface, Extended Music Player, Active Daytime Driving Lights, Automatic Lock, Rolls Royce Treadplates, UK Supplied, Immaculate Condition Throughout.
Satellite Navigation, Electric Heated Front & Rear Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors & Much More!
romans international 2011 rolls-royce ghost silver alloy-wheels bluetooth dvd leather parking-sensor sat-nav sunroof television hands-free rolls royce rwd luxury 4-seater 2wd
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
The Rolls-Royce will form part of an exciting consignment for the Winter...
Is the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom really the best car in the world? When t...