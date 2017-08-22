loading Loading please wait....
2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

POA
20" Alloys, Silver Satin Bonnet, Driving Assistance Package 1, Rear Theatre Configuration, Panoramic Sunroof, Camera System Including Side & Rear, Extended Leather Pack With Black Contrast Stitching, Black Ash Wood Trim, Stainless Steel Pinstripes, Picnic Tables, Comfort Entry System, Adaptive Headlights, Lane Departure Warning, Chromed Visible Exhausts, TV Tuner, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Voice Control, Heads Up Display, Bluetooth With E-Call, Six-DVD Changer, High-Beam Assistance, Convenience Door Pocket Lights, USB & Smart Phone Interface, Extended Music Player, Active Daytime Driving Lights, Automatic Lock, Rolls Royce Treadplates, UK Supplied, Immaculate Condition Throughout.
Satellite Navigation, Electric Heated Front & Rear Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Parking Sensors & Much More!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306002
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Ghost
  • Mileage
    20650 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

