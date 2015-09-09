ROLLS-ROYCE DAWN Inspired by Fashion 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: DAWN Trim: Inspired by Fashion 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 6600 Ext Color: Andalusian White Metallic
Inspired by Fashion edition,High beam assistance,Commission collection paint,Lane departure warning,Cobalto blue and black dual tone steering wheel,Fashion illuminted treadplates,Comfort access system,Head up display,Cobalto blue contrast stitching,Surround camera system,Cobalto blue centre seat piping,Commission collection clock,Full upgraded natural grain leather,Cobalto blue roof,Piano white fascia veneer,Contrast RR monogram to all headrests,Single Cobalto blue caochline,Chromed visible exhausts,21'' 7 Spoke fully polished alloy wheels,Cobalto blue silk door pocket lining,Woven leather floor mats,Adaptive headlights,Commission collection umbrellas,SmarTrack tracking device,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester
Knutsford, WA160ST, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Jul 28, 2017