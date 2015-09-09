loading Loading please wait....
ROLLS-ROYCE DAWN 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: ROLLS-ROYCE Model: DAWN Trim: 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3483 Engine Size: 6600 Ext Color: Diamond Black

Upper Two-Tone Paint - Silver,21 inch ''Inspired by Music'' Alloy Wheels,Bespoke Interior Module Editing,Two-Tone Seashell and Black Leather Steering Wheel,Tracker System,Lambswool Footmats,RR Monograms to Headrests in Black,Drivers Assistance 1,Lane Departure Warning,Head-Up Display,High Beam Assistance

  • Ad ID
    416157
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Dawn
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3483 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6600
  • Engine Model
    6600
£252,000

