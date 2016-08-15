Rolls-Royce > Corniche

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Due In Soon, Radio Cassette, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows, Electric Aerial A Magnificent Final Series Corniche Fixed Head Coupe 5000 SERIES mineral oil car. Only 45 ever made in RHD. Finished in unmarked Seychelles Blue Metallic with soft Magnolia Leather interior. 70,800 miles with Full Service History from new. All Handbooks and original Service booklet. Leather Knee Roll. Ice Cold Air conditioning. Fully serviced with new MOT. Lambswool Rugs. White Wall Tyres. All Tools. Original Everflex roof. Original working Blaupunkt Radio and cassette. Overseas delivery and extended warranty at extra cost.