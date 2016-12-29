loading Loading please wait....
Rolls Royce Corniche Coupe

POA
Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 6750cc Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 35 346 Body Style: Fixed Head Coupe First registered in May 1978 by Jack Barclay in Oxford this beautiful Rolls Royce Corniche FHC is finished in Silver Sand with red leather . The car is fitted with all the luxuries one would expect of a luxury coupe such as this, cruise control, climate control, electric seats, electric mirrors and windows and lambswool overrugs. The car is fitted with its 8 track player which is in working order and even comes with a Dolly Parton 8 track cartridge! A series of invoices and old MOTs are present confirming the car’s low mileage. It has been in the same ownership since 1994 and we have no reason to disbelieve the low mileage of 35456.

malton rolls-royce corniche coupe silver cruise-control red-leather 1978 leather red-interior rolls royce rwd luxury 4-seater 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223857
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Rolls-Royce > Corniche
  • Year
    1978
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

