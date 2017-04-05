Rolls-Royce > 20/25

car description

UK Specification, UK Supplied, Full Leather, Sunroof, Full service history Rolls-Royce Mulliner Sports Continental 20/25 (1935)This is an outstanding Mulliner-bodied 20/25 with rare creased wings, twin mounted wheels, P100 lamps and totally original interior. It is in good condition throughout and has recently had a fortune spent on perfecting mechanical aspects.The history is complete; the car had titled owners over the period to 1972 when it was exported to California and then, in the late 1980''s, to Australia before returning to the UK in 2015. The three volumes of documentation and photographs cover every aspect of its life including receipts for substantial renovation in 1999 and an engine re-bore and other work in 2011, giving abundant evidence of its care while abroad.On its return to the UK the previous owner spent over £15k on mechanical work at a vintage car specialist including the brakes, engine, steering, new tyres etc to ensure its suitability and reliability for driving today and for many years to come. Having been driven 150 miles it arrived in amazing condition and with a virtually silent tick-over.It has chassis No. is GAF 62, the original 3669cc engine and the original Registration BLW 433. This is a car which can be used with confidence and will assuredly increase in value over the years. Overseas delivery at extra cost.This would be a wonderful entry into Historic Rolls Royce ownership.