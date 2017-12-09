Riley - RMC roadster - 1950

Very rare Riley RMC, only 507 were produced!In very good condition, older restoration. Engine revised in 2017. Old English white with a brown matching leather interior; Mohair soft top and side screens. A 2/3-seater convertible with spacious seating. Powerful smooth engine with a gearbox that shifts well. Stainless steel exhaust. ENGINE TYPE: 2.5L High camshafts and push rod 90 degrees deg 24vcc 4 cyl bore 80.5 mm stroke 90 HP at 4,300 rpm 120 mm (100 HP at 4,500 rpm since October 1948) compression ratio: 6.8 1 Carburetion 2 H4 SU TRANSMISSION: Four-speed transmission, Synchro on 2nd, 3rd, 4th. Belgian documents. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hoogstraten, Belgium.
