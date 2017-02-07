1936 Riley Nine Merlin

car description

The Riley Nine was one of the most successful light cars produced by the British motor industry in the inter-war period between 1926 and 1938. It was largely designed by two of the Riley brothers, Percy and Stanley. Stanley was responsible for the chassis, suspension and body and the older Percy, designed the engine. At launch in July 1926, two body styles were available, a fabric bodied saloon called the Monaco and a fabric four-seat tourer with had the option of a steel panelling rather than fabric. After the car's 1926 launch, it was such a critically acclaimed success that after less than a thousand cars had been produced, the works quickly shut down side-valve production and tooled up for the new Nine in early 1928. This switch to the main factory coincided with several modernisations of the Mk. I - the cone clutch was dropped, the gear lever and handbrake were moved from the right to the centre of the car and a Riley steering box was adopted becoming the Mk. II. The Mk. III was a gentle update of the II at the end of 1928, evolving stronger wheels and a different arrangement of rods to the rear brakes.

This is an absolutely delightful example of Riley's Merlin presented in re