1 OF 55 EXAMPLES BUILT, FOR 5 YEARS IN A ROW PARTECIPANT IN THE MILLE MIGLIA, WINNER OF THE ‘COPPA DELLE DAME’ 2016, EX. OWNERSHIP KLAUS WILBOLZ Brand Riley Type 12/4 Sprite Color Cream Year of build 1936 Price More information will be online soon 1936 RILEY 12/4 SPRITE Mille Miglia eligible Racing history Number 10 of just 55 produced Winner in the Mille Miglia of the ‘Coppa Delle Dame’ in 2016 Ex. ownership Klaus Wilbolz This example is a well known car to many UK Sprite enthusiasts, having competed at VSCC events for many years when owned by John Gloder from 1976 to 2003. Originally owned by a T. S. Heaton-Fairclough and used in MCC trials pre war including the Land’s End, Edinburgh and Sporting trials, it was acquired in 1947 by E. B. Kay who also competed with it and kept it until 1970. Photographs of Mr. Kay using the car on the 1949 MCC Lands End trial is in the file of the car, when it ran in a team with DYV and CPO. After being sold by John Holder in 2003 it was owned by Riley enthusiast Austrian actor Klaus Wilbolz in Austria, until being acquired in Brescia in 2011. It has been then a regular competitor of the Mille Miglia and having finished without any technical proble