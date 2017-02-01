loading Loading please wait....
Renault Primaquatre Spider 1937

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Renault Primaquatre Spider Cabriolet 1937 very rare We are proud to offer this original Renault Primaquatre Spider Cabriolet 1937. Car is original und runs and drives good. Only 400 pcs were build, this is no. 74. Worldwide only a few Renault Primaquatre Spider are known. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive renault primaquatre spider 1937 french

