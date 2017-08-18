Renault - Monaquatre - 1929

car description

Second hand with its current owner for 3 years. Prior to this, the vehicle remained in first hand in the same family since 1929.Some invoices are available and trace the history from the beginning. It is a rare pre-series model, before the official launch of the model by Renault in 1930-1931.The pre-series were intended to prominent personalities. Fully restored 7 years ago, the vehicle participated to several rallies of classics.The vehicle is today in remarkable condition.Standard French registration. Valid recent MOT.Complete mechanical service done, recent pistons and piston covers. Full service. Complete ignition Replacement of the gasketsCarburettors redoneRecent 6 Volt batteryNo rust, extremely healthy and good looking vehicle. Complete restoration with new chassis, new wooden structureand refurbished interior. This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved near Colmar in France.