loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

RENAULT MEGANE RENAULTSPORT CUP Manual

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: RENAULTSPORT CUP Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Alcantara Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Keyless Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensor, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    Renaultsport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,495

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!