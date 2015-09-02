RENAULT MEGANE RENAULTSPORT 16V

Accessories

Two owners from new with full Documented Renault service history. The cam belt was replaced 2015 at 72000 miles. The car will be supplied with 6 Months AA Warranty 12 months free break down cover a used car check and brand new MOT. Competitive Finance packages available subject to status, Upgrades - Leather Upholstery - Recaro Dark Grey, Satellite Navigation System DVD 3D, Renaultsport Visibility Pack, Parking Sensors - Front, 12 months MOT, Full dealership history, 5 seats, Yellow, The Renault has built in Tom Tom Satellite Navigation and Bluetooth phone preparation. Electric drivers seat with memory. Heated front seats. Full Black leather upholstery with RS embossed headrests. Automatic adaptive corner Bi Xenon Headlights with day time running lights. Dual automatic air conditioning. Rain sensing wipers and automatic dipping rear view mirror. Keyless entry and ignition. Multi function computer. Tyre pressure monitoring. Electric folding exterior wing mirrors. 18'' refurbished alloy wheels. Great condition through out. Hpi Clear, Part exchange Welcome, Please call Chris if you would like to view this BMW on 07734150587, Post Code, NP16 7LG,Satellite Navigation, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Adaptive Bi Xenon Headlights , Automatic Dipping rear view Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Dual Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Wing Mirrors, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Multi Function Computer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Vehicle Stability Control, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Electric Folding Exterior Wing Mirrors, Heated Seats, Split Folding Rear Seats,