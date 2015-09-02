Renault > Megane

Accessories

Cruise control + speed limiter, Door/boot open warning light, Exterior temperature gauge, Low fuel level warning light, Oil level gauge, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensor, Rev counter, Service indicator, Trip computer, Variable PAS, 4 speakers, 4x35W RDS radio/CD, Arkamys 3D sound with bluetooth and multifunction tunepoint, Aux-in socket, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection, 'Guide me home' headlamps, 'Smart' windscreen wipers, Automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Black rear diffuser, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers with platinum front centre section, Driver's blind spot eliminating mirror, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Enlarged Sports rear spoiler, Extra tinted glass in rear windows and tailgate, Front and rear towing rings, Gloss black door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, Integrated fuel filler cap, LED daytime running lights, Rear wiper, Side protection mouldings, Silver side stripes, Tinted glass including windscreen, Wheel arch extensions, 12V socket in centre console and luggage area, 3 height adjustable rear headrests, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Accessory power point, Additional storage compartment in boot, Adjustable dashboard illumination, Air recirculation system, Boot lashing points, Centre console storage, Cigarette lighter, Delay courtesy light function, Drilled aluminium pedals, Driver/passenger reading lights, Driver/passenger sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Dual zone automatic climate control, Footwell illumination, Front centre armrest with storage, Front door storage bins with bottle holder, Front headrests, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated boot, Illuminated glovebox, Interior courtesy light operated by all doors, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather recaro sports seats, Pollen filter, Rear courtesy lights, Rear door pockets with can holders, Rear passenger heating ducts, Reclining front seats, Renaultsport leather steering wheel with stitched centre band, Underfloor storage for driver + front passenger, R-Link Renaultsport monitor pack - Megane, ABS/EBD, Brake assist, Driver/passenger 2 stage auto adaptive airbags, ESP + ASR traction control + CSV understeer control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front and rear outer seat belt pre-tensioners, Front lateral airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivation system, Red brake calipers, Seatbelt warning, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitor, Anti-drill door locks/ignition barrel, Deadlocks, Hands free Renault card, Insurance approved Cat 1 alarm system, Insurance Approved Immobiliser, Radio frequency remote central locking, RAID (Renault Anti-Intruder Device), Limited slip differential