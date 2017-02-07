Renault > Megane

Variant name:2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 250 3dr (CupChass + Recaro) ,Derivative:Renaultsport ,Variant: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 250 3dr (CupChass + Recaro) 5 Star NCAP Rating,6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Heated Mirrors,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheel,Leather Upholstery,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control
Rosehill Estate,Carlisle,
CA1 2UR,
United Kingdom
The previous generation had gone out on a high with the hardcore R26.R, ...
Renault has revealed its latest bout of spec changes for its hot hatch M...