RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T Renaultsport Trophy 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T Renaultsport Trophy 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 25690 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Black
Leather recaro sports seats, Sports exhaust, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights, Cruise control + speed limiter, Exterior temperature gauge, Low fuel level warning light, Rear parking camera, Rear parking sensor, 4x35W RDS radio/CD, Arkamys 3D sound with bluetooth and multifunction tunepoint, Aux-in socket, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection, Automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Electrochrome rear view mirror, Extra tinted glass in rear windows and tailgate, Heated door mirrors, Drilled aluminium pedals, Dual zone automatic climate control, Front centre armrest with storage, Renaultsport leather steering wheel with stitched centre band, R-Link Renaultsport monitor pack - Megane, Hands free Renault card, Insurance approved Cat 1 alarm system, Insurance Approved Immobiliser
Arnold Clark Renault (Edinburgh)
EH151ED
United Kingdom
Feb 14, 2017