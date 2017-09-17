RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 265 3dr [Start Stop]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 265 3dr [Start Stop] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 11506 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Grey
R-Link Multimedia system with 7" touch screen, Tom Tom Navigation and Voice recognition, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dual zone automatic climate control, Automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Rear parking camera, Renaultsport leather steering wheel with stitched centre band, Rear parking sensor, Isofix system on outer rear seats, 4x20W radio/CD/MP3 with Bluetooth hands free, Aux-in socket, Enlarged Sports rear spoiler, Fingertip controls for audio system, USB connection, 'Guide me home' headlamps, 'Smart' windscreen wipers, Black rear diffuser, Body coloured bumpers with gloss black front centre section, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Extra tinted glass in rear windows and tailgate, LED daytime running lights, 12V socket in centre console and luggage area, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Underfloor storage for driver + front passenger, ABS/EBD, Brake assist, ESP + ASR traction control + CSV understeer control, Driver/passenger 2 stage auto adaptive airbags, Deadlocks, Anti-drill door locks/ignition barrel, Hands free Renault card, Insurance Approved Immobiliser, Insurance approved Cat 1 alarm system, RAID (Renault Anti-Intruder Device), Radio frequency remote central locking, Keyless entry
Arnold Clark Motorstore (West Bromwich)
West Bromwich, B700NR, West Midlands
United Kingdom
