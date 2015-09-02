RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 250 3dr

Accessories

6 Speed gearbox, Full Service History, Leather upholstery, Bucket seats, CUP Pack, Panoramic Roof, Xenon headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear parking sensors, Electric folding mirrors, Automatic headlights, Rain sensitive wipers, Radio CD, Aux connection, Bluetooth, Isofix, Lovely colour, Beautiful example, Privacy Glass,,Upgrade to the ever popular Ultimate 3-year warranty cover for only 295! Remember to add this to your purchase. High quality protection at outstanding value for money. It's a must have! Use our finance calculator to spread the cost of your car purchase - it's simple. Part exchange welcome. Friendly help also available at the end of the 'phone.