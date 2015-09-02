loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 250 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 250 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

6 Speed gearbox, Full Service History, Leather upholstery, Bucket seats, CUP Pack, Panoramic Roof, Xenon headlights, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Rear parking sensors, Electric folding mirrors, Automatic headlights, Rain sensitive wipers, Radio CD, Aux connection, Bluetooth, Isofix, Lovely colour, Beautiful example, Privacy Glass,,Upgrade to the ever popular Ultimate 3-year warranty cover for only 295! Remember to add this to your purchase. High quality protection at outstanding value for money. It's a must have! Use our finance calculator to spread the cost of your car purchase - it's simple. Part exchange welcome. Friendly help also available at the end of the 'phone.

  • Ad ID
    406743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    250
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£10,995

Worlingham Motor Company
Beccles, NR347RD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

