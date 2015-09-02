RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 230 F1 Team R26

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 230 F1 Team R26 Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 62245 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Liquid yellow
ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer
Dudley Motor Co
Dudley, DY27AZ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Feb 14, 2017