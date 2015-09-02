loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 230 F1 Team R26

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 230 F1 Team R26 Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 62245 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Liquid yellow

Accessories

ABS, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Folding Rear Seats, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417894
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    R26
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62245 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£6,695

Dudley Motor Co
Dudley, DY27AZ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

