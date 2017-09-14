loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 225 3dr

£2,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 225 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Finished in Steel Grey Metallic with Black 1/2 Leather Renaultsport Trim. Only 89,000 Miles with full history including a recent cambelt. MOT January 2018. Fully refurbished Anthracite Grey Alloy Wheels with Contrasting refurbished yellow Brembo Brake Calipers. Sensible performance modifications and a remap producing 260 BHP. A huge amount of performance and a great example. Sensible enquiries only please.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    225
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Southern Cars
St Austell, PL268BS, Cornwall
United Kingdom

