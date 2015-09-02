loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 225 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 T 16V Renaultsport 225 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 92269 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Metallic Blue

Full Leather, Metallic Paint, 18" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Rear Spoiler, Six Speed Gearbox, Physical Car Available Viewing Today, Photographs Of Actual Car, Service History, CD Player, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Rear Wash Wipe, Tinted Windows, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Cup Holders, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Interior Lights, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Head Rests, Trip Computer, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Dual Airbags, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    407773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    225
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    92269 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
