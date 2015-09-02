Accessories

WHITE, 2016 16 Renault Megane 2.0 Renaultsport 275 Nav 3dr (start/stop). Finished in Glacier White, this vehicle has covered 11623 miles from new. Specification includes, Upgrades - Recaro Seats with Cloth/Synthetic Leather, Alloy Wheels - 19in Steev in Diamond Cut Finish, Cup Chassis Pack, 2 owners, Standard Features - Carminat TomTom Live Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Camera w. Rear Parking Sensors, 7in Touch Screen, Start/Stop Function, Electric Front and Rear Windows with Anti - Pinch Facility, Hill Start Assist, Extra Tinted Windows and Tailgate, Push Button Start, Tyre Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), Bluetooth Connectivity, Arkamys 3D Sound, Radio CD with Bluetooth, Anti - Whiplash Front Headrests, Insurance Approved Alarm (Thatcham Category 1), 18in Alloy Wheels TIBOR Satin Anthracite. 5 seats, This vehicle is covered by the remainder of a Renault 4 year Manufacturers Warranty!, Use our chat service to request a competitive low deposit PCP quote, Video demo or delivery quote, 17,995