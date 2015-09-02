loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 Renaultsport 275 Nav 3dr (start/stop)

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: RENAULT Model: MEGANE Trim: 2.0 Renaultsport 275 Nav 3dr (start/stop) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 11623 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

Accessories

WHITE, 2016 16 Renault Megane 2.0 Renaultsport 275 Nav 3dr (start/stop). Finished in Glacier White, this vehicle has covered 11623 miles from new. Specification includes, Upgrades - Recaro Seats with Cloth/Synthetic Leather, Alloy Wheels - 19in Steev in Diamond Cut Finish, Cup Chassis Pack, 2 owners, Standard Features - Carminat TomTom Live Navigation System, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Camera w. Rear Parking Sensors, 7in Touch Screen, Start/Stop Function, Electric Front and Rear Windows with Anti - Pinch Facility, Hill Start Assist, Extra Tinted Windows and Tailgate, Push Button Start, Tyre Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), Bluetooth Connectivity, Arkamys 3D Sound, Radio CD with Bluetooth, Anti - Whiplash Front Headrests, Insurance Approved Alarm (Thatcham Category 1), 18in Alloy Wheels TIBOR Satin Anthracite. 5 seats, This vehicle is covered by the remainder of a Renault 4 year Manufacturers Warranty!, Use our chat service to request a competitive low deposit PCP quote, Video demo or delivery quote, 17,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Megane
  • Derivative
    275
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11623 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,995

Renault Cardiff
CF118UU
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!