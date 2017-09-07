RENAULT MEGANE 2.0 Renaultsport 275 Coupe 3dr Petrol Manual (start/stop, Nav) (174 g/km,

Accessories

Solid - Glacier white, Front Sport Seats, Driver and Front Passenger Reading Lights, DRL - LED Daytime Running Lights, Carminat TomTom Live Navigation System, Radio Frequency Remote Control Central Locking, Renault Keyless Entry, Centre Rear Seat Belt, ABS, Steering Wheel - Renaultsport Styling, Speed Limiter, Cruise Control, Heated Rear Screen, Front Passenger Two Stage Auto - Adaptive Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Front and Rear Windows with Anti - Pinch Facility, Exterior Temperature Indicator, Hill Start Assist, Rear Wash/Wipe, Accessory Power Point, Front Fog Lights, Tyre Inflation Kit, Steering Wheel - Height and Reach Adjustable, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Fingertip Audio System Remote Controls, Side Impact Protection Bars, 4x35W Speakers, Electrochrome Rear View Mirror, Rear Parking Camera w. Rear Parking Sensors, Driver Two Stage Auto - Adaptive Airbags, Renaultsport Dynamic Management (Three Mode ESC) with Sport Function, Extra Tinted Windows and Tailgate, 60/40 Split Folding Seats, Door Mirrors - Heated and with Electric Adjustment, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, R-Link Multimedia System, 7in Touch Screen, Cigarette Lighter, Deadlocking, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Climate Pack, Upholstery - Carbon Grey Renaultsport Cloth with Red Stitching, Push Button Start, Front Lateral Airbags and Front/Rear Curtain Airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitor System (TPMS), Renaultsport Extended Rear Spoiler, Third Brake Light, Central Console, Drivers Lumbar Adjustable Seat, Start/Stop Function, Body - Coloured Bumpers, Bluetooth Connectivity, ISOFIX Child Seat Fixing Points - Rear Outer Seats, Arkamys 3D Sound, Radio CD with Bluetooth, USB Connection, ASR (Traction Control), Anti - Whiplash Front Headrests, Insurance Approved Alarm (Thatcham Category 1), Trip Computer, Seatbelts - Front - 3 - Point Seatbelts with Double Pretensioners and Load Limiters, Front Centre Armrest with Storage, 18in Alloy Wheels TIBOR Satin Anthracite. 5 seats, 17,000