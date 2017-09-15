Renault - Estafette Pick up - 1971

car description

This fun find turned up in high grass.The vehicle was used on a French vineyard in recent years and it has been used well - it needs some attention.It drives, the engine runs well, the brakes are loose and it shifts well. The interior is complete and the original bonnet is also there.The cabin doesn’t have any rust.Exceptionally hard, certainly for this year. The flatbed needs a lot of work, it’s rusted.The pick up has a canvas, it is in reasonable condition and there is a second one.The back cover is no longer there.Documents are included - see photo.Ideal vehicle for conversion to a mobile food truck, BBQ van with a beer bar, large grill on the flatbed.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Groningen, the Netherlands.The van should be transported.