Renault Dauphine Sedan 1965

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Renault Dauphine Export 1965 black, discbrakes, very good condition In 1956 the successor of the Renault 4CV was introduced, the Dauphine. It became a great success. An export model was built for the countries outside France. This models had 4 disc brakes and a 4 speed manual gearbox. This beautiful black Renault is an export model too and has all the special options. The car is in very good condition and has beautiful paint and red cloth interior in very good condition. The car has the original 845CC, 4 cyl, 32 HP engine. This Renault is in topcondition, so a very interesting car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415100
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Dauphine
  • Year
    1965
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

