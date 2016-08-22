loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Renault Dauphine Saloon 1964

Photos Map

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Renault Dauphine Export model, 4-speed, disc brakes, Topcondition 1964 Wonderful Renault Dauphine. This is the most luxurious “Export” model, specially made for selling outside of France. In other european countries they wanted better brakes so they installed disc brakes. This car was bought new in Switzerland in 1964, came from France to Holland in 2004 and is fully overhauled. The 845 CC engine is fully revised also. The car has a 4-speed gearbox, specially delivered on the Export models, instead of the standard 3-speed. Recently the car has become 4 new tires and maintenance service. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive renault dauphine saloon 1964 4-speed french

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409834
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Dauphine
  • Year
    1964
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!