Renault Dauphine Saloon 1964

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Renault Dauphine Export model, 4-speed, disc brakes, Topcondition 1964 Wonderful Renault Dauphine. This is the most luxurious “Export” model, specially made for selling outside of France. In other european countries they wanted better brakes so they installed disc brakes. This car was bought new in Switzerland in 1964, came from France to Holland in 2004 and is fully overhauled. The 845 CC engine is fully revised also. The car has a 4-speed gearbox, specially delivered on the Export models, instead of the standard 3-speed. Recently the car has become 4 new tires and maintenance service. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.