Renault Clio Renaultsport 200

POA
car description

Renault Clio Hatchback 2.0 16V Renault Sport 200 6 Speed Manual registered May 2010 finished in Red with Black Roof and Detailing, 17 Inch Matt Black Renaultsport 7 Split Spoke Alloys with Red Brembo Brake Calipers, Full Charcoal Leather Renault Sport Embossed Comfort Seats with Grey Contrast Stitching, Renault Hands Free Keycard, Electric Windows with One Touch Function, Black Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Grey Contrast Stitching and Height Adjust, Keyless Entry and Go, Auto Wipers and Headlamps, Cruise Control, Drive Away Auto Lock, Automatic Climate Control, 4 x 20W Radio/CD/MP3 Player, Electrically Adjustable Heated Door Mirrors, RS Velour Floor Mats with Yellow Contrast Stitching, Aluminium RS Kick Plates, Front Fog Lamps, Split Folding Rear Seats, Rear Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, Rear Diffuser, Aluminium Pedals, Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control and Understeer Control, Thatcham Category 2 Engine Immobiliser and Alarm, ISO FIX, Full Service History. Finance available on request including lease purchase with balloon - subject to status. Part Exchange welcome.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235573
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    200
  • Year
    2010
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

