Renault Clio

£19,500
car description

Variant name:1.6T 16V RenaultSport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto ,Derivative:RenaultSport Trophy Nav ,Variant: 1.6T 16V RenaultSport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto 5 Star NCAP Rating,6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Mirrors,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheel,Leather Upholstery,LED Headlights,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Parking Distance Control,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control,Upgraded Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224586
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    Trophy
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Registration no.
    ND66XJF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
6 Benfield Road,Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE6 5XA,
United Kingdom

