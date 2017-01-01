Renault > Clio

Variant name:1.6T 16V RenaultSport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto ,Derivative:RenaultSport Trophy Nav ,Variant: 1.6T 16V RenaultSport Trophy Nav 220 5dr Auto 5 Star NCAP Rating,6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Mirrors,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,Leather Steering Wheel,Leather Upholstery,LED Headlights,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Parking Distance Control,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control,Upgraded Alloy Wheels
6 Benfield Road,Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE6 5XA,
United Kingdom
When the Renaultsport Clio 197 arrived in 2006 to replace the much loved...
