RENAULT CLIO 2.0 RENAULTSPORT 3d 200 BHP

£6,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 2.0 RENAULTSPORT 3d 200 BHP Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 71624 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Anti-Submarine - Front, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side & Front Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Side Protection Mouldings, Speakers - Four, Steering Wheel Leather, Trip Computer, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Cloth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321255
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    200
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    71624 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
DB Car Sales Limited
EH525NN, Midlothian
United Kingdom

