RENAULT CLIO 2.0 16V Renaultsport 197 Cup 3dr

£3,998
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 2.0 16V Renaultsport 197 Cup 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67800 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue

2 x 15W RDS radio/single CD with 4 speakers + fingertip controls, Front fog lamps, Sports body kit, Internally adjustable door mirrors, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Driver's seat height adjustment, ABS/EBD, ESP + ASR traction control + CSV understeer control, Insurance Approved Immobiliser, Cup chassis

  • Ad ID
    325107
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    197
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    67800 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Arnold Clark Motorstore (Huddersfield)
Huddersfield, HD21XL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

