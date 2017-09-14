RENAULT CLIO 2.0 16V Renaultsport 197 Cup 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 2.0 16V Renaultsport 197 Cup 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 67800 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Blue
2 x 15W RDS radio/single CD with 4 speakers + fingertip controls, Front fog lamps, Sports body kit, Internally adjustable door mirrors, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Driver's seat height adjustment, ABS/EBD, ESP + ASR traction control + CSV understeer control, Insurance Approved Immobiliser, Cup chassis
Arnold Clark Motorstore (Huddersfield)
Huddersfield, HD21XL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
