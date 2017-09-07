loading Loading please wait....
RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 200 sport NAV AU Auto

£12,995
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: RENAULT Model: CLIO Trim: 1.6T 200 sport NAV AU Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16863 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

This RENAULT CLIO 1.6T 200 sport NAV AU finished in White has only had 0 owner since new. As with every Motorvogue Approved Used RENAULT you will get a free full vehicle health check as well as 5 days free insurance a minimum of 12 months warranty and 9 months M.O.T. Vehicle subject to a 149 inc VAT Admin Fee. Vehicle subject to terms & conditions. 60/40 Split/Fold Rear Seat Back,ABS Brakes,Alloy Wheels,AM / FM Radio With Preset Settings,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Automatic Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,DAB Radio,Dual Exhaust Pipes,Front Fog Lamps,Immobiliser,ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Keyless Enter'N Go,LED Daytime running lights and Tail Lights,Manual Child Locks,Power Steering,Rain Sensor,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Sport Chassis,Touch Screen Satellite Nav.,Trip Computer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312753
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Renault > Clio
  • Derivative
    200
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16863 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Kings Lynn Motorvogue
PE304LP, Norfolk
United Kingdom

